Did you eat here? A food worker had Hepatitis A, state says 

A case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed in a food service worker in Sarasota.

An individual employed at P.F. Chang’s, 766 S. Osprey Ave., tested positive for the disease and may have been infectious, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The person worked at the restaurant from Nov. 6 to 17.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant in that time frame is advised to get a Hepatitis A vaccine if they have not previously had one.

“If you previously have received the Hepatitis A vaccine or have had a past history of a Hepatitis A infection, you are considered immune to the Hepatitis A virus and do not need to take additional action,” the health department said in a public notice.

The health department also advises local healthcare providers and hospital emergency rooms to be on alert for cases of Hepatitis A, which should be immediately reported to DOH Sarasota.

A person infected with Hepatitis A can go weeks without symptoms and still be contagious. Once symptoms appear, it is too late to cure the disease and hospitalization may be required. Symptoms include:

Fever.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Abdominal pain.

Dark urine.

Diarrhea.

Joint pain.

Jaundice (yellow skin or eyes).

The virus can also infect the liver and lead to serious liver issues. It spreads through feces of people who have the virus and can be spread by those who fail to wash their hands properly.

Proper hand washing and vaccines can prevent it from spreading.

Florida is currently experiencing an outbreak of the virus; the Florida Surgeon General declared a public health emergency over the issue in August.

Anyone who has specific questions about the Sarasota case can contact DOH Sarasota’s epidemiology staff at 941-861-2873.