Hepatitis A cases keep spiking in Florida. Manatee among hardest-hit counties

ABCs of hepatitis: What’s the difference between A, B, and C? Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?

Hepatitis A is spreading in Florida, especially in Manatee, Sarasota and the rest of the Tampa Bay region.

So far in 2019, Manatee County has had 120 cases — the eighth most among 67 counties — and Sarasota County has had 62 cases.

The state during the past two months has started taking aggressive steps to abate the virus, including issuing a public health emergency and spending $3 million to hire part-time staff to assist at county health departments.

The Florida Department of Health releases weekly data about reported cases, and The News Service of Florida has kept a running tally since July. Here is an analysis tracking the 10 counties with the largest increases in cases during the most-recent 10 week-period that ended Saturday. The analysis also shows the percentage increases in those counties during the period:

Volusia: 62 cases, 36 percent

Brevard: 46 cases, 74 percent

Pinellas: 40 cases, 12 percent

Citrus: 38 cases, 152 percent

Manatee: 38 cases: 46 percent

Lee: 37 cases, 97 percent

Pasco: 37 cases, 10 percent

Lake: 31 cases, 34 percent

Sarasota: 31 cases, 100 percent

Hillsborough: 26 cases, 23 percent

Note: As of Saturday, Pasco County had the most reported hepatitis A cases this year, with 392. It was followed by Pinellas County, with 363 cases, and Volusia County with 236 cases, according to a Department of Health report.