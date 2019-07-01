‘Pool parasite’ illnesses on the rise, CDC says. Here’s how to protect yourself

Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign Manatee County launched a pool and water safety campaign on Friday at G.T. Bray Recreation Center pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County launched a pool and water safety campaign on Friday at G.T. Bray Recreation Center pools.

With the recent death of a 77-year-old Ellenton woman who contracted a flesh-eating bacteria in waters off Anna Maria Island, the public or household pool may sound more enticing, but the Centers for Disease Control says not so fast.

The CDC released a report on June 27 reporting cases of Cryptosporidium, or Crypto, have increased an average of 13 percent annually since 2009 through 2017.

Crypto is a parasite that typically is associated with the presence of feces and is the leading cause of disease outbreaks in the U.S. linked to water, “specifically outbreaks linked to pools or water playgrounds,” the report states.

The CDC notes 444 outbreaks over the study time period that resulted in 7,465 people becoming ill, 287 hospitalizations and one death. It typically causes up to three weeks of watery diarrhea.

Of those numbers, 35 percent were linked to treated swimming pools and water playgrounds, while the remaining cases were linked to contact with cattle and childcare settings. The CDC notes 3 percent of the cases were linked to drinking unpasteurized milk or apple cider.

“Young children can get seriously sick and easily spread Crypto,” said Michele Hlavsa, chief of CDC’s Healthy Swimming Program in a prepared statement. “They don’t know how to use the toilet and wash their hands, or are just learning how. But we as parents can take steps to help keep our kids healthy in the water, around animals, and in childcare.”

The CDC reports that the parasite is particularly challenging to kill and can survive in chlorinated waters up to 10 days. It can even survive attempts to clean pool decks and water playgrounds with bleach because the parasite is surrounded with a tough, outer shell.

To prevent contraction, the CDC recommends: