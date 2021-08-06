Incoming Manatee County School Board member opposes masks and critical race theory

Chad Choate III

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Wesley “Chad” Choate, a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments, to the Manatee County School Board.

DeSantis’ office made the announcement on Friday afternoon, filling the seat previously held by Scott Hopes, who resigned last June to work as the full-time Manatee County administrator.

Choate will take the District 4 School Board seat, which includes Harllee Middle, Bayshore High, and Abel, Bayshore, Daughtrey, Kinnan and Oneco elementary schools.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve and look forward to standing with Governor DeSantis by opposing a mask mandate in Manatee County Schools, keeping Critical Race Theory out of our classrooms and prioritizing civics education,” Choate said in a statement.

Congrats @ChadChoate on your appointment to the @manateeschools board. Looking forward to you joining our team next week, asap! — Charlie Kennedy (@charliekennedy) August 6, 2021

Choate previously worked as a teacher and football coach for the School District of Manatee County, according to Friday’s news release.

Along with working as a financial advisor, he now serves as a board member for the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association and the Manatee County Aging Network. He also sits on the Membership Committee for Kiwanis of Bradenton, and he serves as the trustees chair for Trinity United Methodist Church.

While the school district had yet to schedule a ceremony as of Friday afternoon, it was possible — assuming a judge is available — that Choate could be sworn-in during the School Board’s special meeting on Monday morning.

Board members scheduled the meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols in the new school year.

“I hope we can get him seated as soon as possible” Charlie Kennedy, the board chair, said on Friday.

