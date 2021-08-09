School is starting and you need info on rules, buses, grades, lunch. Here’s your guide

08/05/21—Johnson K-8 kindergarten teacher Jennifer Paul laid out welcome notes with small toys for her students. ttompkins@bradenton.com

School starts Tuesday in Manatee County. And you have questions.

Where is my child’s bus stop? How can I find out what’s on the lunch menu? How can I contact school leaders if I have an issue? Where can I see classroom assignments and grades? Which school zone do I live in? What are the COVID protocols?

We have answers. Keep this handy guide, which lists phone numbers, emails and websites.

Here’s a look at the information:

About Manatee County schools

The school district — Manatee County’s largest employer — has about 6,000 employees and about 50,000 students.

The district is led by:

Cynthia Saunders , the district superintendent. She can be reached at saundersc@manateeschools.net.

Doug Wagner , the deputy superintendent of business services and operations. He can be reached at wagnerd@manateeschools.net.

Daniel Evans, the deputy superintendent of instructional services. He can be reached at evansd2@manateeschools.net.

Focus Parent Portal

The district portal allows families to register for school, to check their students’ grades and to take advantage of school choice during the open enrollment period.

Create an account or add a child to your existing account at manateeschools.net/focus.

You can also access the portal from an Apple or Android phone by downloading the MySDMC Focus application.

Manatee County students must register and be assigned to a school bus before using district transportation.

School bus registration

Manatee County students must register and be assigned to a school bus before using district transportation. Registration is open through the school year.

Visit manateeschools.net/registertoride to sign your child up for a school bus.

Where’s my bus?

Families can track their students’ bus by downloading the WheresTheBus application, which works on smartphones, tablets and personal computers.

Visit wheresthebus.com, scroll down to the “Parents” section and click on “Setup Account.” From there you’ll find directions on how to create an account and download the app.

While breakfast and lunch are free for all students in the 2021-2022 school year, families can fill out an application to receive extra benefits.

School meals

While breakfast and lunch are free for all students in the 2021-2022 school year, families can fill out an application to receive extra benefits.

Visit the following website to apply: fr.manateeschoolfood.net.

And to see the weekly menu at your child’s school, visit manatee.nutrislice.com.

Who are Manatee County’s School Board members?

Charlie Kennedy , the board chairman, can be reached at kennedy2c@manateeschools.net.

James Golden , the vice chair, can be reached at golden2j@manateeschools.net.

Gina Messenger , a board member since 2016, can be reached at messengerg@manateeschools.net.

Mary Foreman, a board member since 2020, can be reached at foremanm@manateeschools.net.

Have a question or concern? Here are some important contacts

Have Questions about school meals or the application for meal benefits? Call Food and Nutrition Services at 941-739-5700.

Have questions about registering your child at a local school? Call the Office of Student Assignment at 941-708-4971, ext. 42000, or email studentassignment@manateeschools.net.

Have questions about your child’s school bus? Call the Transportation Department at 941-782-1287.

Have a question related to safety and security? Call the Matzke Support Complex at 941-708-8800 and use extension 44071 for Patrick Bartholomew, the director of safety and security; or 44062 for Paul Damico, the chief of safety and security.

Have questions related to your child’s health? Call your school nurse or contact Barbara Hefner, school health services specialist, at 941-751-6550, ext. 43284. Hefner can also be reached by email at HefnerB@manateeschools.net.

Have questions about the resources available to migrant families? Call the Migrant Education program at 941-751-6550, ext. 43350.

Important links

The latest Code of Student Conduct can be found at manateeschools.net/policy.

The daily schedule for every school can be found by visiting manateeschools.net, clicking on “Calendar” and then navigating to the “School Start and End Times 2021-2022” link.

The 2021-2022 calendar and schedule, including holidays and school closures, can be found by visiting manateeschools.net, clicking on “Calendar” and then navigating to the “2021-2022 Academic Calendar” link.

The current COVID-10 protocols for all schools can be found at manateeschools.net/backtoschool.

The map of all Manatee County public schools can be found at manateeschools.net/schoolmap.

Where to get a youth vaccine

Unlike other immunizations, the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to attend school in Manatee County.

But the Pfizer vaccine — the only shot available to youth between the ages of 12 to 17 — is available to families who want an extra layer of protection in the new school year.

COVID-19 vaccinations for local youth are taking place at the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, 410 Sixth Ave. E. in Bradenton.

Families interested in making an appointment for their child can call 941-748-0747.

Current COVID-19 protocols

As of Friday, masks were not required for school employees or students in the new school year. Neither were quarantines.

When students were exposed to COVID-19 last year, meaning they stayed in proximity to an infected person for at least 15 minutes, the exposed students were forced to go into quarantine. Quarantines are now a family choice for students who have no symptoms.

For a full list of COVID-19 protocols in the new school year, visit manateeschools.net/backtoschool.

Mask recommendations

For those who choose to wear a mask, the CDC offers guidelines on the best (and worst) choices for a face covering. Masks should:

Have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric.

Completely cover your nose and mouth.

Have a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out of the top of the mask.

Fit snugly against the sides of your face. There should be no gaps.

They should not:

Be made of fabric that makes it hard to breathe, such as vinyl.

Have valves or vents that allow virus particles to escape.

Be a mask prioritized for health care workers, such as N95 respirators.

Young students should have a mask made for children, ensuring a proper fit, and the mask should fit snugly over their nose and mouth. Children younger than 2 years old should not wear a mask.