Going back to school in Manatee or Sarasota? Check out these free weekend events

Students in Manatee and Sarasota counties return to school on Aug. 10, but families still have time to enjoy free school supplies and activities through the weekend.

A host of back-to-school events are promising backpacks, food and entertainment — all at no cost.

Nearly half a dozen events take place on Saturday, while others run through August. They include:

Kids With Hope

Kids With Hope is partnering with Moms Demanding Action Manatee and The Haitian Connection to provide free backpacks, school supplies and entertainment on Saturday.

The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th. St. E. in Bradenton.

Along with free backpacks and school supplies, the event promises food, music and giveaways.

Palmetto Backpack Giveaway

Barbershop Men of Prayer and the Palmetto Youth Center are holding a backpack giveaway on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy free backpacks, school supplies and food at the youth center, 501 17th St. W., Palmetto.

The free supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event partners include Greatness Beyond Measure, Feeding Empty Little Tummies, PalmettoBuild and Strength in Action.

Downtown Ministries

Downtown Ministries is holding its Back-to-School Bash in Bradenton this weekend. Visitors can expect free backpacks, school supplies, clothes, hygiene items and snack bags.

The event runs 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and includes a hot breakfast that starts at 9 a.m.

West Bradenton Baptist Church will host the event at its Southside Campus, 1604 17th St. W. in Bradenton.

Sarasota Back-to-School Bash

Florida Penguin Productions is partnering with local sponsors to bring free school supplies, entertainment and family resources to the Mall at University Town Center.

The mall, 140 University Town Center Dr. in Sarasota will host the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

State College of Florida has supplied 400 free backpacks for those who preregistered. And while sign-ups were full before Saturday, any unclaimed backpacks will be up for grabs in the last hour of the event, said Brett Cecere, event manager for Florida Penguin Productions.

In addition the backpacks, Saturday’s event includes school supplies, scavenger hunts, raffle prizes and live animal encounters by Sarasota Jungle Gardens. Event sponsor ReFlex Arts Dance will hold performances through the day.

Dozens of businesses and organizations will also join the event, offering information about after-school programs, tutors, pediatrics and other local resources.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens

Free admission is the highlight of Sarasota Jungle Gardens’ upcoming Back-to-School Bash.

On Saturday and Sunday, adults can bring up to three children for free with the purchase of one same-day adult admission. The attraction, 3701 Bay Shore Rd. in Sarasota, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“Families can enjoy feeding flamingos, holding alligators, watching interactive animal shows, and exploring acres of jungle paradise in the heart of Sarasota,” the attraction announced on Facebook.

According to the Sarasota Jungle Gardens’ website, children must be under 12 years old and tickets should be purchased online using a special promo code: BTS21.

To purchase a ticket or learn more about the attraction, visit sarasotajunglegardens.com.

Shopping Deals for Families and Teachers

In its August newsletter, Goodwill Manasota advertised back-to-school sales and a chance to buy school supplies tax free through Monday. Teachers can also enjoy savings at Goodwill bookstores through Aug. 31.

Back-to-school sales include a licensed NCAA “Accelerator” backpack for $9.99. “Kids of all ages can show off their favorite college team in style,” the advertisement reads.

Other deals include a Florida Gators lunch box for $4.99, a Florida Gators accessory carrier for $9.99, a 12-pack of colored pencils for $1.59, and a pair of wireless earbuds for $14.99.

Those items — along with many others — are available tax free at Goodwill Manasota stores through Monday. The same is true for eligible products at any store during the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, eligible items include:

Purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

Purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.

The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

And at Goodwill Manasota bookstores, teachers can enjoy 25% on their entire purchase through Aug. 31. To receive the discount in Bradenton, bring a valid teacher ID to the bookstore at 7200 55th Ave. E.

Parrish Elite

Parrish Elite, a gymnastics and competitive cheerleading program, is celebrating the start of school with a free event next week.

From 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13, kids 5 to 12 can enjoy a free open gym, while families can unwind with food, music, vendors, silent auctions and giveaways.

The gym, 1951 14th Ave. E. , Palmetto, is housed in Suite 102.

Music Compound Bash

The Music Compound, a music school in Sarasota, is hosting activities for kids and adults during a back-to-school event later this month.

Families can enjoy live music, crafts, face painting and a bounce house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21. The event also includes beer samples and a food truck, along with giveaways for those who preregister at musiccompound.com/events.

Admission to the Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Rd., is free during the event. Demonstration classes — a brief lesson on vocals, guitars or drums — will be held every 30 minutes.