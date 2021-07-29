Florida schools took a hit on assessments during COVID — but Manatee had bright spots

04/15/21--FILE: Florida Standards Assessment results have been released for the state. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Schools throughout the state took an expected hit on the 2021 Florida Standards Assessments, which continued in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Manatee County School District struggled with FSA scores during the pandemic school year, local scores exceeded the statewide average in a handful of areas, according to data released by the state on Thursday.

Manatee County students — who faced 12-plus months of uncertainty and, in some cases, a switch to unfamiliar online classes — also managed to avoid losses in two categories.

State data compared the latest scores to FSA results from 2019. The Florida Department of Education canceled assessments in 2020, shortly after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

And though Manatee County’s data had some bright spots, the overall results signify a need for extra support in the 2021-2022 school year, which begins for teachers on Aug. 3, and for students one week later.

English Language Arts for Grades 3 through 10

Manatee dropped 2 percentage points, from 52% to 50% of students achieving a Level 3 (satisfactory score) or above on this year’s ELA assessment.

Surrounding districts took a similar hit:

Florida dropped 3 percentage points, from 55% to 52%.

Sarasota dropped 3 percentage points, from 66% to 63%.

Hillsborough dropped 4 percentage points, from 54% to 50%.

Polk dropped 4 percentage points, from 47% to 43%.

Hardee dropped 2 percentage points, from 48% to 46%.

DeSoto dropped 3 percentage points, from 34% to 31%.

Mathematics for grades 3 through 8

The overall mathematics score includes results from the FSA mathematics test and the end-of-course assessments for algebra and geometry.

Manatee dropped 3 percentage points in mathematics, from 61% to 58% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better, putting local schools ahead of the statewide average, which took a big hit during the pandemic.

Statewide, the mathematics score dropped 10 percentage points, from 61% to 51%.

Surrounding districts:

Sarasota dropped 8 percentage points, from 73% to 65%.

Hillsborough dropped 7 percentage points, from 56% to 49%.

Polk dropped 8 percentage points, from 51% to 43%.

Hardee dropped 11 percentage points, from 62% to 51%.

DeSoto dropped 8 percentage points, from 40% to 32%.

Statewide Science Assessment for Grade 5

Fifth-graders in Manatee County held steady on the statewide science assessment, remaining at 48% between 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Florida lost 6 percentage points, dropping from 53% to 47% of students achieving a Level 3 score or above.

Surrounding school districts took a similar hit:

Sarasota dropped 5 percentage points, from 65% to 60%.

Hillsborough dropped 7 percentage points, from 51% to 44%.

Polk dropped 6 percentage points, from 45% to 39%.

Hardee dropped 3 percentage points, from 42% to 39%.

DeSoto dropped 6 percentage points, from 36% to 30%.

Grade 8 Science

Manatee schools also held their ground on the eighth-grade science scores, which include the statewide science assessment and the Biology 1 end-of-course assessment.

Manatee remained at 45% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better, while the state dropped 3 percentage points, from 51% to 48%.

All but one surrounding district took a hit:

Sarasota dropped 3 percentage points, from 62% to 59%.

Hillsborough dropped 5 percentage points, from 48% to 43%.

Polk dropped 2 percentage points, from 41% to 39%.

Hardee increased 2 percentage points, from 36% to 38%.

DeSoto dropped 4 percentage points, from 29% to 25%.

Biology 1 End-of-Course Assessment, Grades 6 through 12

Manatee dropped by 6 percentage points, from 68% to 62%, putting local schools in line with the state’s average score for this assessment.

The state dropped 5 percentage points, from 67% to 62% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better.

Surrounding districts:

Sarasota dropped 4 percentage points, from 76% to 72%.

Hillsborough dropped 6 percentage points, from 66% to 60%.

Polk dropped 2 percentage points, from 54% to 52%.

Hardee dropped 10 percentage points, from 67% to 57%.

DeSoto dropped 4 percentage points, from 49% to 45%.

Civics End-of-Course Assessment for Grades 5 through 12

Manatee dropped 7 percentage points, from 77% to 70% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better, outpacing the statewide score for this assessment.

The state also dropped 7 percentage points,from 71% to 64%.

Surrounding districts:

Sarasota dropped 4 percentage points, from 85% to 81%.

Hillsborough dropped 6 percentage points, from 67% to 61%.

Polk dropped 7 percentage points, from 70% to 63%.

Hardee dropped 4 percentage points, from 60% to 56%.

DeSoto dropped 3 percentage points, from 43% to 40%.

U.S. History End-of-Course Assessment, Grades 7 through 12

Manatee — previously ahead of Florida in this category — dropped 8 percentage points, from 70% to 62%.

The state dropped 6 percentage points, from 69% to 63%.

Surrounding districts:

Sarasota dropped 4 percentage points, from 77% to 73%.

Hillsborough dropped 6 percentage points, from 73% to 67%.

Polk dropped 1 percentage point, from 57% to 56%.

Hardee increased 4 percentage points, from 50% to 54%.

DeSoto dropped 10 percentage points, from 58% to 48%.

To see all of this year’s FSA results, including a breakdown of scores by individual grade level and school, visit fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results.