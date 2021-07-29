Education

Florida schools took a hit on assessments during COVID — but Manatee had bright spots

04/15/21--FILE: Florida Standards Assessment results have been released for the state. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Schools throughout the state took an expected hit on the 2021 Florida Standards Assessments, which continued in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Manatee County School District struggled with FSA scores during the pandemic school year, local scores exceeded the statewide average in a handful of areas, according to data released by the state on Thursday.

Manatee County students — who faced 12-plus months of uncertainty and, in some cases, a switch to unfamiliar online classes — also managed to avoid losses in two categories.

State data compared the latest scores to FSA results from 2019. The Florida Department of Education canceled assessments in 2020, shortly after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

And though Manatee County’s data had some bright spots, the overall results signify a need for extra support in the 2021-2022 school year, which begins for teachers on Aug. 3, and for students one week later.

English Language Arts for Grades 3 through 10

Manatee dropped 2 percentage points, from 52% to 50% of students achieving a Level 3 (satisfactory score) or above on this year’s ELA assessment.

Surrounding districts took a similar hit:

Mathematics for grades 3 through 8

The overall mathematics score includes results from the FSA mathematics test and the end-of-course assessments for algebra and geometry.

Manatee dropped 3 percentage points in mathematics, from 61% to 58% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better, putting local schools ahead of the statewide average, which took a big hit during the pandemic.

Statewide, the mathematics score dropped 10 percentage points, from 61% to 51%.

Surrounding districts:

Statewide Science Assessment for Grade 5

Fifth-graders in Manatee County held steady on the statewide science assessment, remaining at 48% between 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Florida lost 6 percentage points, dropping from 53% to 47% of students achieving a Level 3 score or above.

Surrounding school districts took a similar hit:

Grade 8 Science

Manatee schools also held their ground on the eighth-grade science scores, which include the statewide science assessment and the Biology 1 end-of-course assessment.

Manatee remained at 45% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better, while the state dropped 3 percentage points, from 51% to 48%.

All but one surrounding district took a hit:

Biology 1 End-of-Course Assessment, Grades 6 through 12

Manatee dropped by 6 percentage points, from 68% to 62%, putting local schools in line with the state’s average score for this assessment.

The state dropped 5 percentage points, from 67% to 62% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better.

Surrounding districts:

Civics End-of-Course Assessment for Grades 5 through 12

Manatee dropped 7 percentage points, from 77% to 70% of students achieving a satisfactory score or better, outpacing the statewide score for this assessment.

The state also dropped 7 percentage points,from 71% to 64%.

Surrounding districts:

U.S. History End-of-Course Assessment, Grades 7 through 12

Manatee — previously ahead of Florida in this category — dropped 8 percentage points, from 70% to 62%.

The state dropped 6 percentage points, from 69% to 63%.

Surrounding districts:

To see all of this year’s FSA results, including a breakdown of scores by individual grade level and school, visit fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results.

