The vote is in. Manatee School Board finalizes name for middle school in Palmetto

The School Board of Manatee County had an easy decision to make on Tuesday evening.

Starting on April 22, the school district began accepting nominations to rename the middle school at 305 17th St. E. in Palmetto. More than 120 people offered their nominations and one prevailed by far.

Fifty-six people suggested Lincoln Memorial Middle School, and with a unanimous 4-0 vote, the School Board approved the name at Tuesday’s meeting.

The “new” name, Lincoln Memorial Middle, was the school’s name before it converted to a charter and became Lincoln Memorial Academy for the 2018-2019 school year.

The academy made it one year before the school board voted to terminate its charter and reclaim its campus in 2019, citing concerns with the school’s leadership and finances. The campus — which is reverting back to a traditional school — needed a new name before the school year begins in August.

Lincoln Memorial Middle School will also open with a new medical program in the upcoming 2021-22 school year, offering students a chance to explore careers in the medical industry.

