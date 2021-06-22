Grade-level reading scores drop in Manatee County during pandemic school year

The Florida Department of Education has released the scores for its English language arts assessment, a measure of grade-level reading among the state’s third-graders.

In Manatee County, there was a decline in third-grade students who scored “satisfactory” or better. The local score dropped 2 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, from 51% to 49% of students hitting the grade-level reading target.

And though the statewide score dropped 4 percentage points, from 58% to 54%, Manatee was still lagging behind Florida’s average score on third-grade ELA assessments.

There was no data for 2020, when tests were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the scores in a news release on Tuesday afternoon, the state education department touted the push by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to get students back in school during the pandemic.

“The data clearly shows that, on average, districts with higher rates of in-person instruction weathered the ‘COVID slide’ better and saw lesser declines between 2019 and 2021 than districts with higher rates of virtual instruction,” the release states.

The state measures students with five different scores for its ELA and mathematics tests:

Level 1, inadequate and highly likely to need support for the next grade/course.

Level 2, below satisfactory and likely to need substantial support for the next grade/course.

Level 3, satisfactory and may need additional support for the next grade/course. (This is the minimum target for grade-level reading.)

Level 4, proficient and likely to excel in the next grade/course.

Level 5, mastery and highly likely to excel in the next grade/course.

According to state data, 3,964 third-graders took the ELA assessment in Manatee County. About 91% were learning in person, while 9% were enrolled in online classes during the test.

Of the nearly 4,000 local students who took this year’s third-grade ELA assessment:

27% earned a Level 1.

24% earned a Level 2.

27% earned a Level 3, the minimum target for grade-level reading.

17% earned a Level 4.

5% earned a Level 5.

The results for other Florida Standards Assessments will be released by July 31, the education department said.

