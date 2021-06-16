Education

Renaming of Lincoln Memorial Academy approaches. There’s time to submit a nomination

02/26/21--Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto; the School Board of Manatee County will rename the former charter school in Palmetto during Tuesday’s meeting. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The Manatee County School Board will hold a public hearing on the renaming of Lincoln Memorial Academy next week.

Formerly known as Lincoln Memorial Middle School, the campus in Palmetto became LMA after families and school employees voted to convert from a traditional campus to a charter school.

That charter lasted one year before school board members voted to reclaim the campus in July 2019, citing concerns with LMA’s leadership and finances. After fending off a legal challenge by the charter’s former leaders, the district is now working with the Florida Department of Education to essentially register the campus as a new school.

Converting back to a traditional public school requires a new name for the campus at 305 17th St. E.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the School Board will hold a public hearing to accept public comments, review nominations and cast votes on the new name. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W.

Nominations will be accepted up to and during Tuesday’s meeting. As of this week, the school district has received at least 124 nominations, including one clear front-runner.

Fifty-six people voted for Lincoln Memorial Middle School, the school’s name before it became a charter. That was followed by Lincoln Middle School (nine nominations) and Lincoln Memorial (six nominations).

There are several ways to submit a nomination through Tuesday:

There are also several ways to watch Tuesday’s meeting from home. School Board meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with the Manatee Schools Television website, mstv.us.

Giuseppe Sabella
Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
