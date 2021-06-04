Overcoming the odds, Manatee High School seniors graduate after a pandemic school year

06/03/21 -- Manatee High School graduated the Class of 2021 at Hawkins Stadium, bidding farewell to the pandemic school year. gsabella@bradenton.com

As the sun set over Bradenton on Thursday evening, Manatee High School’s Class of 2021 stepped onto the grass at Hawkins Stadium.

Friends and family packed the bleachers on both sides of the field, waving and smiling at Manatee High’s newest graduating class. The students were just moments away from accepting their diplomas and walking their separate ways.

But as the age-old saying goes, Cane pride never dies.

The value of their high school experience was not determined by grades or popularity. It was defined by the relationships they formed over the past four years, said Kelly Cruz, a speaker at Thursday’s ceremony.

And though COVID-19 ruined their prom and homecoming celebrations, nothing could take away from their friendships, achievements and future possibilities.

The Class of 2021 learned how valuable life was, and how strong they truly were, Cruz said.

“This year was plagued with the coronavirus, loss of jobs, uncertainty, facial acne,” she said. “And despite all the odds, we still managed to graduate.”

Many graduates were excited to walk the stage and accept their diplomas, while others were anxious about the future. And the seniors were sure to feel relief after putting a pandemic school year behind them, said commencement speaker Kendrick Belony.

“This year, especially, we’ve also learned one important thing: In this life, nothing is a guarantee,” Belony said. “We have experienced a senior year that we never could have imagined or asked for. COVID-19 forced us to complete our junior year behind a computer screen.”

Regardless of the pandemic, they had grades to achieve, dreams to realize and loved ones to make proud. They rose to the occasion.

Looking over the crowd of graduates, Belony congratulated the soon-to-be college students, working professionals and service members.

“When I look at you all, I see a group of talented and capable young men and women who have the potential to light up this world and change it for the better,” Belony said.

“Life is too short to let anyone or anything hold you back from fulfilling your purpose on this earth,” he concluded.

GRADUATION WEEK

Live stream: Anyone can watch Manatee’s public high school graduations by visiting the Manatee Schools Television website, mstv.us.

Video recordings of past ceremonies are available at vimeo.com/manateeschools.

Upcoming dates: Palmetto High School will hold the district’s last graduation at 8 a.m Saturday. The venue will be LECOM Park in Bradenton.

Tickets: Approximately 5,000 seats are available at LECOM. Graduates received a set number of tickets based on the number of graduates at their school.

Safety measures: Masks are optional at LECOM Park and Hawkins Stadium, the two outdoor venues where public schools are holding graduations this year.