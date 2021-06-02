They were a ‘class of fearless warriors.’ Braden River High celebrates its graduates

06/02/21 -- Braden River High School graduated the Class of 2021 at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. gsabella@bradenton.com

Standing on the baseball field at Bradenton’s LECOM Park, awaiting their hard-earned diplomas, the seniors at Braden River High School reflected on the moments leading up to Wednesday’s graduation.

They braved Hurricane Irma in 2017, their freshman year. And as seniors they endured the global COVID-19 pandemic, said Trisha Pitchala, the first commencement speaker to address Wednesday’s graduates.

“Come to think of it, hurricane season started yesterday,” she said. “Talk about an upgrade. We’ve faced everything from geographical storms to biological chaos.”

Everyone was motivated by different goals and aspirations. They were individuals with unique dreams, but together they overcame four years of hurdles.

They also shared countless little moments that made high school special, Pitchala said. She recalled the teachers who never failed to make students laugh, the spots on campus where friends would socialize, and the everyday goals that fueled her classmates.

“Whether that goal was landing the lead role, getting into your dream college, or discovering what excites you, I hope that every one of you will walk out of this stadium with satisfaction,” she said.

Addressing the “class of fearless warriors,” commencement speaker Keith Cohen said that following a dream — or working to uncover new passions — required a strength that no person or pandemic could take away.

That inner strength would soon guide them in a future of possibilities and unknowns.

“This was a year where all the odds were against us, and darkness was ever-present,” Cohen said. “But that is what makes today’s celebration all the more meaningful. The significance of this graduation ceremony cannot go understated.”

“Our presence here, as we prepare to receive our diplomas and write the next chapter of our lives, is indicative of the spark that exists within all of us — that allowed us to not only fight, but to triumph over darkness.”

Of course, there were many people who helped the Class of 2021 on their journey, said Payton Lewandrowski, the senior class president and Wednesday’s final speaker.

There were friends, family members and teachers who offered time, love and support at every turn. Braden River High School’s graduation was a celebration of their hard work, too.

“Thank you for being a part of my story and thank you for letting me be a part of yours,” Lewandrowski said. “See you at the reunion.”

GRADUATION WEEK

Tickets: Approximately 5,000 seats are available at LECOM Park. Graduates received a set number of tickets based on the number of graduates at their school.

Safety measures: Masks are optional at LECOM Park and Hawkins Stadium, the two outdoor venues where public schools are holding graduations this year.

Upcoming dates:

Lakewood Ranch High School, Thursday at 8 a.m., LECOM Park.

Manatee High School, Thursday at 8 p.m., Hawkins Stadium.

Bayshore High School, Friday at 8 a.m., LECOM Park.

Palmetto High School, Saturday at 8 a.m., LECOM Park.