‘Go ‘Noles.’ Southeast High bids farewell to the Class of 2021 during LECOM graduation

Life threw everything it had at the Class of 2021. And for the seniors at Southeast High School, every challenge offered a chance to grow stronger.

Southeast High kicked off graduation week on Tuesday, drawing a crowd of people — many carrying flowers and balloons — to the LECOM Park baseball stadium, 1611 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton.

Braving the sunny 79-degree weather, some found relief under handheld umbrellas, while other people shielded their faces with a graduation pamphlet. And though they were optional, scattered face masks were seen throughout the crowd of families.

They soon cheered as hundreds of graduates stepped onto the field, making way for this year’s commencement speeches.

“Class of 2021, I hope you’ll join me today to look back on all of the sacrifice and achievement that has allowed you to look ahead to such a promising future,” said Simone Liang, the first speaker.

“It’s no easy feat to navigate the teen angst and growing pains that come with the approach of adulthood, when it also seems like the world is fighting to understand itself,” she continued. “Through tumultuous elections and social upheaval we strived to carve out our place in society.”

Liang started her high school experience like many others. Her first day was overwhelming and uncertain, but over time, Liang and her fellow classmates gained their footing as Southeast High Seminoles.

Then a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic hit, she said. They faced isolation, renewed uncertainty and a “new normal,” where classes and personal connections were often virtual.

But they persevered and earned their spot at graduation, said Jazlynn Stuart, another speaker at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“Through the challenges presented to us — whether it be COVID, classes or personal situations — we’ve been able to face adversity and come out stronger on the other side,” Stuart said.

“Take it from someone who’s been through many challenges,” she continued “Challenges such as both of my parents passing away, struggling with mental health and dealing with petty high school drama.”

Stuart faced those challenges, excelled in school and bonded with her classmates over the past four years.

Fighting back tears, Stuart reflected on how proud her parents would be — of her and all her fellow classmates — for the great strides that led to Tuesday’s graduation.

“I am carrying on my parents’ legacy, and we are all carrying on the legacy of the Southeast Seminole” she said.

Their time at the orange-and-blue campus on 37th Avenue East was over, but students in the Class of 2021 would always have the lessons they learned at Southeast High.

Elizabeth Sgro, who grew up wanting to be a Seminole, said the experience was everything she hoped for.

“Thank you, Southeast, for the most wonderful four years of my life,” she said, delivering a commencement speech from the pitcher’s mound. “Never forget to ride east side and, as always, Go ‘Noles.”