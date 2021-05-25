The deadline to rename Lincoln Memorial Academy just got extended. Here’s how to vote

Manatee County residents now have an extra two weeks to submit nominations for the renaming of Lincoln Memorial Academy, a former charter school in Palmetto.

After a recent decision by its five members, the school board is now holding the first meeting of every month at 10 a.m. and the second monthly meeting at 5 p.m. In turn, the public hearing to rename Lincoln Memorial has moved from June 8 to June 22, allowing for a later start time and more public input, the district said in a news release.

“We hope that this date change will allow more people to participate in the public hearing if they wish,” Charlie Kennedy, the school board chairman, said in a prepared statement. “Members of the public can continue to submit their name nominations up to and during the public hearing on June 22.”

Citing concerns with its leadership and finances, the school board voted to terminate Lincoln Memorial’s contract and reclaim its campus in July 2019, just one year after the school converted from a traditional public school to a charter.

The school’s ousted leaders fought to reclaim the charter and the campus at 305 17th St. E. But after a series of failed challenges in the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings and the First District Court of Appeal, the school is reverting back to a traditional campus under the school district’s control.

That school needs a name before the 2021-22 school year begins in August. As of Monday morning, there were 91 nominations and one clear leader.

Lincoln Memorial Middle School — the original name before Lincoln converted to a charter — was leading with 45 nominations, followed by eight votes for Lincoln Middle School and six for Lincoln Memorial.

NOMINATIONS SHOW CLEAR WINNER

According to a list provided by the school district, there were dozens of names for the school board to consider, including several nominations inspired by the school’s incoming medical program:

Lincoln Memorial Middle School (45)

Lincoln Middle School (8)

Lincoln Memorial (6)

Lincoln Memorial Academy (4)

Lincoln Memorial Community School (2)

Lincoln Middle (2)

Lincoln Memorial High School (2)

Lincoln Memorial Preparatory (2)





(2) Lincoln Middle Alumni Middle School (1)

Lincoln Medical Academy (1)

Lincoln iPrep Academy (1)

Lincoln Memorial Medical Academy (1)

Lincoln Medical Preparatory School (1)

Lincoln Memorial Middle School: A Medical Magnet (1)

Lincoln Memorial Middle (1)

Lincoln Memorial Medical (1)

Lincoln Middle Preparatory (1)

Lincoln Memorial Medical Magnet School (1)

Lincoln Memorial Magnet (1)

Oliver Hitchings Memorial (1)

Dr. John Henault Memorial (1)

Viola Welch Memorial (1)

George Floyd Memorial High School (1)

The Harris-Hastings-Lewis Academy (1)

Curtis Davis Academy (1)

Palmetto Community Middle School (1)

Dr. Shirin Gibson Middle School (1)

Eddie L. Shannon Middle School (1)

The school district held two kick-off events last month, welcoming nominations at a virtual event and at the school campus. There are also several ways to submit a nomination through June 22:

Email nominations to communications@manateeschools.net.

Call the district communications office at 941-708-8770, extension 41225.

Mail nominations to The School District of Manatee County, P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton 34206-9069.

Deliver nominations to the school’s main office, 305 17th St. E., Palmetto, during school hours.

Submit nominations in person at the School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Verbalize nominations during public comments at school board meetings, public hearings or workshops.

For more information about the process, visit the district website at manateeschools.net/schoolname.