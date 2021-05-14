Education

Which Manatee schools had COVID cases the past week? Here are the affected campuses

Manatee County schools recorded at least 25 new COVID-19 cases and 204 related exposures during the past week.

All of the new cases were among students at more than a dozen campuses, according to data from the School District of Manatee County. And any students or employees who were exposed, meaning they stayed in proximity to a COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, were sent home to quarantine.

Between Monday and Thursday, the latest data available, there were cases and exposures at the following schools:

While the data for Friday was not immediately unavailable, the numbers from Monday to Thursday showed a decline from past weeks:

As of Thursday evening, the district recorded at least 673 cases and 8,302 exposures in the current semester, which began in January and ends in late May.

To see how many cases were reported at each school during the current semester, visit the district dashboard at manateeschools.net.

Giuseppe Sabella
Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service