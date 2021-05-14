Which Manatee schools had COVID cases the past week? Here are the affected campuses

Manatee County schools recorded at least 25 new COVID-19 cases and 204 related exposures during the past week.

All of the new cases were among students at more than a dozen campuses, according to data from the School District of Manatee County. And any students or employees who were exposed, meaning they stayed in proximity to a COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, were sent home to quarantine.

Between Monday and Thursday, the latest data available, there were cases and exposures at the following schools:

Bayshore Elementary: One positive student and 23 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High: Three positive students and 32 exposures.

Mills Elementary: One positive student and 23 exposures.

Moody Elementary: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Palmetto High: Five positive students and at least 22 exposures (contact tracing pending for Thursday’s case).

Samoset Elementary: Two positive students and 32 exposures.

Tara Elementary: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Bayshore High: Two positive students and three exposures.

Blackburn Elementary: One positive student and two exposures.

Prine Elementary: One positive student and eight exposures.

Palmetto Elementary: One positive student and six exposures.

Parrish Community High: Three positive students and 15 exposures.

Johnson K-8: One positive student and two exposures.

Palma Sola Elementary: One positive student and unknown exposures (contact tracing pending).

Southeast High: One positive student and three exposures.

While the data for Friday was not immediately unavailable, the numbers from Monday to Thursday showed a decline from past weeks:

Week of April 12: There were 37 cases (three employees and 34 students), along with 396 exposures.

Week of April 19: There were 27 cases (one employee and 26 students), along with 277 exposures.

Week of April 26: There were 38 cases (one employee and 37 students), along with 297 exposures.

Week of May 3: There were 35 cases (three employees and 32 students), along with 296 exposures.

Week of May 10: There were at least 25 cases (all among students), along with at least 204 exposures.

As of Thursday evening, the district recorded at least 673 cases and 8,302 exposures in the current semester, which began in January and ends in late May.

To see how many cases were reported at each school during the current semester, visit the district dashboard at manateeschools.net.