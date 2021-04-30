9 more students catch COVID-19 in Manatee School District. Here are the affected campuses

Nine students in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 81 people at seven campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Friday’s update from the school district, the other cases and quarantines were at:

Bayshore Elementary School, one positive student and 20 exposures.

Bayshore High School, two positive students and five exposures.

Blackburn Elementary School, one positive student and 20 exposures.

Johnson K-8 School, two positive student and three exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and 10 exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive student and 15 exposures.

Parrish Community High School, one positive student and eight exposures.

As of Friday night, the district recorded a total of 613 cases and at least 7,675 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 48 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 39 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 34, and Buffalo Creek Middle School and Parrish Community High School, with 29 each. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.