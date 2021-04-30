3 more students catch COVID-19 in Manatee School District. Here are the affected campuses

Three students people in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 11 people at three campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Thursday’s update from the school district, the other cases and quarantines were at:

Braden River High School, one positive student and one exposure.

Jain Middle School, one positive student and four exposures.

Williams Elementary School, one positive student and four exposures.

As of Thursday night, the district recorded a total of 604 cases and at least 7,594 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 47 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 39 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 34, and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 29. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.