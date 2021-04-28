Education

10 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee School District. Here are the affected campuses

Herald staff report

Manatee

Ten people, including nine students, in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 57 people at eight campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Wednesday’s update from the school district, the other cases and quarantines were at:

As of Wednesday night, the district recorded a total of 601 cases and at least 7,569 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 47 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 39 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 34, and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 29. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.

