10 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee School District. Here are the affected campuses

Ten people, including nine students, in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 57 people at eight campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Wednesday’s update from the school district, the other cases and quarantines were at:

Ballard Elementary School, one positive employee and one exposures.

Bayshore High School, one positive student and seven exposures.

Braden River High School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Daughtrey Elementary School, two positive students and four exposures.

King Middle School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and four exposures.

Manatee High School, two positive students and 15 exposures.

Samoset Elementary School, one positive student and eight exposures.

As of Wednesday night, the district recorded a total of 601 cases and at least 7,569 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 47 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 39 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 34, and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 29. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.