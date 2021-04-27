Seven Manatee public school students catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Seven students in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 68 people at seven campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Tuesday’s update from the school district, the other cases and quarantines were at:

Blackburn Elementary School, one positive student and 26 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and 10 exposures.

Manatee Elementary School, one positive student and two exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School, one positive student and seven exposures

Palmetto High School, one positive student and six exposures.

Samoset Elementary School, one positive student and six exposures.

Williams Elementary School, one positive student and 11 exposures.

As of Tuesday night, the district recorded a total of 591 cases and at least 7,512 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 46 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 37 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 34. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 29. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.