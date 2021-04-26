Nine Manatee public school students catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Nine students in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 46 people at eight campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Monday’s update from the school district, the other cases and quarantines were at:

Bayshore High School, one positive student and six exposures

Braden River High School, one positive student and four exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and seven exposures.

Daughtrey Elementary School, one positive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Prine Elementary School, one positive student and two exposures.

Stewart Elementary School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Sugg Middle School, one positive student and one exposure.

Tara Elementary School, two positive students and 17 exposures.

As of Monday night, the district recorded a total of 584 cases and at least 7,439 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 45 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 37 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 33. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 29. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.