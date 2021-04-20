4 students in Manatee School District catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Four students in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 74 people at four campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Monday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Haile Middle School, one positive student and seven exposures.

Manatee Technical College, one positive student and 24 exposures.

Miller Elementary School, one positive student and 40 exposures.

Sugg Middle School, one positive student and three exposures.

As of Tuesday night, the district recorded a total of 561 cases and at least 7,294 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 44 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 37 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 29. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 28. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.