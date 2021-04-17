Two Manatee School District students catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Two students in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 26 people had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Friday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Manatee High School, one positive student and 23 exposures.

Stewart Elementary School, one positive student and three exposures.

As of Friday night, the district recorded a total of 547 cases and at least 7,127 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 43 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 37 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 29. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 28. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.