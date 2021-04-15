10 more COVID cases reported in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Ten people, including nine students, in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 152 people on nine campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person.

According to Thursday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Bayshore Elementary School, one positive student and 23 exposures.

Braden River HIgh School, one positive student and 14 exposures.

Harvey Elementary School, one positive students and 36 exposures.

Kinnan Elementary School, one positive student and 17 exposures.

Moody Elementary School, one positive student and 19 exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive student and seven exposures.

Parrish Community High School, one positive student and five exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School, one positive student and two exposures.

Williams Elementary School, one positive employee and 29 exposures.

As of Thursday night, the district recorded a total of 545 cases and at least 7,101 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 43 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 36 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 29. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 28. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.