Manatee School Board to rename Lincoln Memorial Academy. You can submit a nomination

Manatee County residents will soon take part in the renaming of Lincoln Memorial Academy, a former charter school in Palmetto.

The campus at 305 17th St. E. — directly adjacent to Lincoln Park — has long been part of the community. Formerly known as Lincoln High School, it was the only option for Black students before Manatee started integrating schools in 1969.

More recently, Manatee County residents knew the campus as Lincoln Middle School before its principal, Eddie Hundley, led the push to become a charter school. The campus reopened as Lincoln Memorial Academy in August 2018 and operated for one year before the school board terminated Lincoln’s charter and reclaimed its campus.

The school board cited grave concerns with the school’s leadership and finances, while the charter school’s ousted leaders believe foul play was involved in the takeover. As of Thursday, after victories in the Division of Administrative Hearings and the First District Court of Appeal, the school district maintained control of the campus.

Before the 2021-22 school year begins in August, the Florida Department of Education will require district leaders to apply for a new Master School Identification (MSID) number, which also requires a new name for the former charter school, according to a district news release.

On Thursday afternoon, the school district announced two kick-off events planned for April 22, when residents can start submitting their name nominations.

“Several school board members and many in the community have expressed a preference for the new name to include Lincoln or Lincoln Memorial and that outcome is a distinct possibility — although residents are not limited in the names they may nominate during this process,” the release states.

Residents can submit their nominations during a virtual event at 6 p.m. on April 22. For more information on how to sign up, visit manateeschools.net/schoolname.

Anyone can also visit the school in person from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and submit their nominations in the front office. The virtual and in-person events are scheduled for the same day.

In total, residents will have more than a month to submit nominations, which are being accepted from April 22 to June 8, according to the news release.

Email nominations to communications@manateeschools.net.

Mail nominations to The School District of Manatee County, P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton 34206-9069.

Submit nominations in person at the School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Verbalize nominations during public comments at school board meetings, public hearings or workshops.

School board members will then review nominations during a workshop on May 28, followed by a final vote during the public hearing scheduled for June 8.

“IMPORTANT NOTE: Name nominations will be accepted up to and during the Public Hearing on June 8, 2021,” the release concludes.