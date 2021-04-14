6 more COVID cases reported in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Six students in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 43 people on five campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person.

According to Wednesday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Bayshore High School, one positive student and three exposures.

Braden River High School, two positive students and nine exposures.

Manatee High School, one positive student and 10 exposures.

Palmetto High School, one positive student and two exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School, one positive student and 19 exposures

As of Wednesday night, the district recorded a total of 535 cases and at least 6,949 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 43 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 36 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 29. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 28. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 17.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.