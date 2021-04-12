12 more COVID cases reported in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Twelve people, including 11 students, in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 76 people on 11 campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person.

According to Monday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Ballard Elementary School, one positive student and two exposures.

Bayshore Elementary School, one positive student and 24 exposures.

Braden River High School, one positive student and seven exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and eight exposures.

Jain Middle School, one positive student and eight exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and three exposures.

Nolan Middle Schook, two positive students and 10 exposures.

Palma Sola Elementary School, one positive student and six exposures.

Palmetto High School, one positive student and five exposures.

Parrish Community High School, one positive student and two exposures.

Sugg Middle School, one positive employee and one exposure.

As of Monday night, the district recorded a total of 523 cases and at least 6,857 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 43 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 35 cases throughout the second semester, followed by Palmetto High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School, with 28 cases each. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 17.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.