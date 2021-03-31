7 new coronavirus infections in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The newest cases were reported at:

Ballard Elementary School, one case.

Braden River High School, two cases

Harvey Elementary School, one case

Lakewood Ranch High School, one case.

Manatee High School, one case.

Matzke Support Center, one case.

Not appearing on the district’s website early Wednesday was a previously available spreadsheet showing how many students or employees were infected at each campus; and detailing how many people were in quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person while at school or work in the district.

As of Tuesday, Lakewood Ranch High School has reported 35 coronavirus infections — the highest number among school district campuses — since the start of the semester on Jan. 4. Twenty-two of those cases have been reported since March 23.

Lakewood Ranch High is followed by Buffalo Creek Middle, with 24 cases; Manatee High, Palmetto High and Parrish Community High, with 23 each; Braden River High, Jain Middle and Southeast High, with 18 each; and Moody Elementary, with 17.

As of Tuesday, the district has reported a total of 455 coronavirus infections. There had been at least 6,094 quarantines not related to the new cases reported Tuesday.