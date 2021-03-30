14 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee school district. These are the affected campuses

A post-Spring Break surge in COVID-19 cases in the Manatee County School District continued Monday.

The district reported Monday that 14 people — including 12 students — had newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.. As a result, 259 people went into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students or employees while at school.

Since March 23, when the district resumed classes after spring break, the district has reported 53 new infections — equal to almost 12% of the cases reported this semester — and at least 590 quarantines.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bashaw Elementary School, one positive student and 20 exposures.

Jain Middle School, two positive students and 53 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and nine exposures.

McNeal Elementary School, one positive student and six exposures.

Miller Elementary School, one positive employee and 93 exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive student and three exposures.

Palmetto High School, three positive students and 28 exposures.

Parrish Community High School, two positive students and 22 exposures

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School, one positive employee and 24 exposures.

Witt Elementary School, one positive employee and one exposure.

The case at McNeal Elementary was the first at that campus this semester, which started Jan. 4.

As of Monday, Lakewood Ranch High School has reported 34 coronavirus infections — the highest number among school district campuses — since the start of the semester. Twenty-one of the cases have been reported since March 23.

Lakewood Ranch High is followed by Buffalo Creek Middle, with 24 cases; Palmetto High and Parrish Community High, with 23 each; Manatee High, with 22; Jain Middle and Southeast High, with 18 each; and Moody Elementary, with 17.

The district has reported a total of 448 coronavirus infections and at least 6,094 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.