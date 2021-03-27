16 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee school district. These are the affected campuses

Sixteen people — including 14 students — in the Manatee County School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, 158 people went into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected employees while at school.

For the third day in a row, the highest number of new cases were reported at Lakewood Ranch High School.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bashaw Elementary School, one positive student and 26 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, four positive students and 43 exposures.

Manatee High School, one positive student and six exposures.

Manatee Technical College, two positive students and three exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive student and five exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School, one positive student and 22 exposures.

School Support Center, one positive employee and one exposure.

Southeast High School, one positive student and one exposure.

Tara Elementary School, one positive student and 22 exposures.

Witt Elementary School, one positive student and 23 exposures

As of Friday, Lakewood Ranch High School has reported 33 coronavirus infections — the highest number among school district campuses — since the start of the second semester on Jan. 4. Twenty of the cases have been reported this week.

Lakewood Ranch High is followed by Buffalo Creek Middle, with 24 cases; Manatee High, with 22; Parrish Community High, with 21; Palmetto High, with 20; Southeast High, with 18; and Moody Elementary, with 17.

The district has reported a total of 434 coronavirus infections and at least 5,835 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.