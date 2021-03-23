7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Seven people — five students and two employees — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, 37 people went into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected employees while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Braden River Middle School, one positive student and five direct exposures.

King Middle School, one positive employee and one direct exposure.

Lakewood Ranch High School, four positive students and 26 exposures.

Samoset Elementary School, one positive student and five exposures.

As of Tuesday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 22 — has been reported at Buffalo Creek Middle School, followed by 21 each at Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, 19 at Palmetto High School and 17 each at Lakewood Ranch High School, Moody Elementary School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 402 coronavirus infections and at least 5,543 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.