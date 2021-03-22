On the first day of school after Spring Break, no students test positive for coronavirus

On the first day back after Spring Break, no public students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. Two employees did come down with the coronavirus, send four people into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected employees while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Matzke Support Center, one positive employee and one direct exposure.

School Support Center, one positive employee and three direct exposures.

As of Monday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 22 — has been reported at Buffalo Creek Middle School, Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by 19 at Palmetto High School and 17 each at Moody Elementary School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 395 coronavirus infections and at least 5,506 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.