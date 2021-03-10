Manatee County students can eat for free during spring break. Here are the details

Students throughout Manatee County rely on their schools for a regular meal. During this year’s spring break, when schools are closed from Monday to Friday, local kids and teens can still look to the district for a daily lunch.

The school district announced on Wednesday that anyone 18 or younger can visit one of the daily lunch sites — regardless of family income.

““Many favorite school menu items will be featured on the Mobile Feeding Buses including cheeseburgers, corn dogs, and pizza, along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables,” the district said in a news release.

Two schools will offer walk-up and drive-thru meals during spring break:

Buffalo Creek Middle, 7320 69th St. E., Palmetto, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

King Middle, 600 75th St. NW, Bradenton, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The district’s meal buses will cover another nine locations during the break:

Bus No. 1

Bradenton Village Apartments, 1302 Third St. W., Bradenton, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Turner Chapel, 317 11th St. Dr. W., Palmetto, from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St. W., Palmetto, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Bus No. 2

Southeast High School, 1200 37th Ave. E., Bradenton, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Manatee Mobile Home Park, 2204 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Freedom Elementary School/Haile Middle School, 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Bus. No. 3

Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Daughtrey Elementary School, 515 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Ballard Elementary School, 912 18th St. W., Bradenton, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“The buses will have indoor and outdoor seating to allow kids to enjoy their meal in the comfort of air conditioning or in the shade of an awning,” the release continues.

To see the full menu of spring break offerings, visit the food services website at www.manateeschoolfood.net.