Manatee County students can eat for free during spring break. Here are the details

Manatee

Students throughout Manatee County rely on their schools for a regular meal. During this year’s spring break, when schools are closed from Monday to Friday, local kids and teens can still look to the district for a daily lunch.

The school district announced on Wednesday that anyone 18 or younger can visit one of the daily lunch sites — regardless of family income.

““Many favorite school menu items will be featured on the Mobile Feeding Buses including cheeseburgers, corn dogs, and pizza, along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables,” the district said in a news release.

Two schools will offer walk-up and drive-thru meals during spring break:

The district’s meal buses will cover another nine locations during the break:

Bus No. 1

Bus No. 2

Bus. No. 3

“The buses will have indoor and outdoor seating to allow kids to enjoy their meal in the comfort of air conditioning or in the shade of an awning,” the release continues.

To see the full menu of spring break offerings, visit the food services website at www.manateeschoolfood.net.

