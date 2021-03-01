Manatee teachers, other school employees honored for work during COVID-19 pandemic

Everything changed in March 2020. Manatee County recorded one of Florida’s first COVID-19 cases, local students were moved to online classes after spring break and thousands of people rallied to support their education.

Smiling at their students from behind a webcam, educators turned their living rooms and kitchen tables into learning spaces. “Zoom” and “Schoology” became part of every teacher’s vocabulary.

The district’s technology team passed out thousands of computers and internet hot spots to get students online. Many of those students relied on school for a daily meal, so the food services department passed out nearly a million grab-and-go meals in the community.

And when it came time for some students to return to campus last August, custodians made sure their classrooms were sanitized, while bus drivers connected local neighborhoods to their schools.

“We have more than 6,000 employees and it took every one of us, each and every day, to make sure this year was not a loss,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said.

Flanked by dozens of school leaders, Saunders spoke from the football field at Braden River High School on Monday morning. She helped to unveil “Champions of Education,” a two-week celebration of all district employees who weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a chance to reflect on the many obstacles and triumphs over the last year. And with help from local, state and national sponsors, the Manatee Education Foundation collected more than $85,000 for the festivities.

“With this tremendous generosity and support, the school district is going to provide our employees with the biggest celebration the district has ever seen,” said Deborah Perry-Gambino, the district’s community engagement specialist.

More than 60 schools and offices will receive pizza parties and $100 each to plan their own celebrations. Every district employee gets a certificate of appreciate from the superintendent, along with a gift featuring the Champions of Education logo.

With help from Publix and the Pittsburgh Pirates, district staff can also win gift cards and Spring Training tickets.

“The recognition does not stop there,” Gambino continued. “In addition, the district will be holding 10 daily champion giveaways, where one employee will randomly be selected each day as the winner of a special surprise.”

Charlie Kennedy, the school board’s chairman, said district employees put aside their own doubts and fears to help students navigate the unknown.

In spite of a global pandemic and much uncertainty, students will soon advance to the next grade. High school seniors will graduate. New employees will join the district and its team of champions.

“Every single one of these people put our students and our families and this community before themselves,” Kennedy said.

They were deserving of a celebration, though many would shy away from recognition, said Faith Bench, the 2020 Educator of the Year in Manatee County.

School employees, she said, were some of the most diligent and humble people in Manatee County, especially in times of crises.

“I’ve seen resilience, compassion, resourcefulness and, most of all, the overwhelming love we all have for our students,” she said. “I have seen educators working hard — harder than ever. When I say teachers work day and night, you know I mean day and night.”

The celebration of more than 6,000 district employees will run through March 12, as local schools continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the kick-off event at Braden River High’s football field, the director of federal programs and grants, Latrina Singleton, addressed a small crowd in the bleachers.

“When I look over the audience today, I see our educational first responders — our champions of education,” she said. “The ones who were and continue to be the silent heroes during this pandemic.”