A medical magnet school at Lincoln Memorial Academy? District officials pitch the idea

02/26/21--Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto

With the 2021-22 school year just five months away, the future of Lincoln Memorial Academy remains uncertain.

Leaders in the Manatee County School District are hoping to satisfy calls for a unique, community-run school while also boosting enrollment at the campus in Palmetto, where approximately 300 students are now enrolled.

Formerly known as Lincoln Memorial Middle School, families and employees voted in favor of converting to a charter school about four years ago, giving rise to Lincoln Memorial Academy. The school operated in 2018-2019 and boasted life skills, career exposure and character development.

Lincoln Memorial Academy lasted one year before the school board voted 4-1 to terminate its charter and reclaim its campus in July 2019, citing problems with the school’s leadership and finances. While it still holds the same name, at least for now, the campus is once again operating as a traditional public school.

School board members said they hoped to restore community buy-in at the campus, returning Lincoln Memorial to the hands of a charter operator and, hopefully, bringing unique programs to the school.

With no charter applications to consider, district leaders are scrambling to find an alternative by August, when the new school year begins.

Doug Wagner, the deputy superintendent of operations, joined Principal Ronnie King in pitching an idea to about three dozen viewers on Thursday evening, during a virtual forum.

The forum drew mixed reactions as King and Wagner presented their vision: a magnet school that focuses on careers in the ever-growing medical field.

“It’s everywhere you turn,” Wagner said. “Everybody on this call knows many people — not just one — who works in the health industry.”

Current students could remain at Lincoln Memorial and join the program if they desired, King noted. Attracted by the new offering, other local students also could choose to enroll, expanding the school’s attendance and the ability to offer more electives.

A medical program, according to Thursday’s presentation, would prepare students for related programs at Palmetto High School, Parrish Community High School and Manatee High School.

The presentation also listed more than a dozen careers that students would explore with help from guest speakers, field trips, mentorship opportunities and local partnerships.

“I don’t know of anybody in the medical field who is out of a job,” King said.

A handful of viewers agreed, expressing their support in the online chat, while several others called for greater community input and more expansive options. One person highlighted careers in technology, construction and the arts.

“What options?” one person commented. “There is only one based on this presentation, correct?”

“Some magnet schools have more than one core subject,” another person followed. “Is enrollment too small for 2 core subjects?”

Nothing was final, Wagner said, but a decision is needed soon. If the district were to bring something new to Lincoln Memorial in the upcoming school year, it would have to finalize an idea, hire new personnel and advertise the program before August.

When asked if students, families and community members would have a chance to provide input, Wagner directed viewers to the contact information on Lincoln Memorial’s website, manateeschools.net/lincoln. The window for feedback is open through March 5.

Wagner also pointed to a recent survey of staff and students at the school. In response to questions from the Bradenton Herald, district spokesman Mike Barber provided the surveys and results on Friday morning.

“Good Morning Lincoln Staff,” one survey read. “Should Lincoln Middle become a medical magnet school? Yes or No. Please respond to me using your school email by the end of today’s business day.”

Of the employees who responded, 22 favored the idea and nine voted “No.”

Students received a paper form asking for their first and last name, their homeroom teacher and their input. “Circle only one answer,” the form read. “Should Lincoln Become a Medical Magnet School? Yes or No.”

Of the 219 students who responded, 136 chose “Yes” and 83 selected “No.”

The process was moving quickly — too quickly for some of the viewers on Thursday’s virtual forum. Some perceived the idea as more of a guarantee that was moving ahead at full speed.

“My concern and I am sure the concern of many in the community is that there has not been communication with the community on this issue,” someone wrote in the online chat room.

Wagner soon responded: “It’s not predetermined. It’s just trying to give students another opportunity to learn a different career area. That’s really all this is.”

“We’re really just here trying to have a conversation and see if this is something people want to do,” he continued.

With district leaders hoping to establish a program by August, the window to submit feedback is narrow.

Comments can be submitted through March 5 by emailing Frank Pistella, the director of district support, at pistellaf@manateeschools.net.