Manatee school board approves pay raises for administrators and other employees

The School Board of Manatee County has unanimously approved raises for school administrators and other district employees.

Board members made the decision on Tuesday evening, two weeks after approving raises for teachers and paraprofessionals.

Tuesday’s decision covers hourly, non-bargaining employees, such as secretaries, registrars and bookkeepers. It also includes school administrators, such as principals, assistant principals, psychologists, social workers and deans.

The third group of employees are know as supervisory, administrative, managerial and professional (SAMP) staff. That includes curriculum specialists, instructional specialists, directors and executive directors.

The raises are expected to begin with the paycheck on Feb. 26 and will be retroactive to July 1, 2020, according to a news release from the school district, which listed the details for each category:

Hourly, non-bargaining employees

School Administrators

SAMP employees

Tuesday’s news release also said the school district was continuing its negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The AFSCME union covers bus drivers, custodians and other employees.

The superintendent hopes to bring a ratified agreement between Manatee and AFSCME to the school board in February.

In a prepared statement, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders praised the school board for approving the raises and supporting employees who remained steadfast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our employees have displayed their devotion to our students and their determination to keep education moving forward in Manatee County during the historical challenges we have faced in the last year,” Saunders said. “The fact that we are able to give pay increase during these difficult times is a reflection of the school board’s leadership.”

