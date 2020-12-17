With unanimous support, Manatee School Board extends Superintendent Saunders’ contract

The School Board of Manatee County has voted unanimously to extend Superintendent Cynthia Saunders’ contract to June 30, 2023.

Board member Scott Hopes made the motion, which was then seconded by Gina Messenger. Both said Saunders was an effective leader who would bring stability to a district that was still navigating COVID-19 and the related challenges.

Charlie Kennedy, the board’s vice chair, said he was originally in favor of a shorter extension before he, too, considered the need for stability. He also said a two-year extension would allow the board to conduct a “full-blown” superintendent search in the coming years, should the board support that move.

The board’s newest member, Mary Foreman, favored a shorter extension and a national search for the next superintendent. Knowing she was outnumbered, Foreman supported the motion in a show of unity.

The amendment pushed Saunders’ contract beyond its original expiration of June 30, 2021, and the other details — including an annual salary of $196,000 — remained the same. Hopes also pointed to a section that allowed either party to end the agreement with 90 days’ notice.

When he originally moved to change the contract last week, Hopes suggested an 18-month extension. The board delayed its vote at the Dec. 8 meeting, shortly after a handful of public comments that urged more due diligence. Hopes updated his motion to include a 24-month extension on Thursday.

Messenger said she agreed with the decision. An 18-month extension would have brought Saunders to December 2022, the middle of a school year. That was no time for major changes, the board member argued.

Echoing the comments made by his fellow board members, James Golden said he was confident in the superintendent and her ability to navigate the challenges ahead.

“I appreciate the support of the board,” Saunders said on Thursday evening. “But not just the board — all of our employees, as well as the community. It’s been stated over and over again, the only way we’re successful is because we’re working collectively together.”

