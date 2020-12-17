Manatee school security officer resigns after lifting weights on the clock, report says

Vernon D. Everett, a former security officer for the Manatee County school district, has resigned after an investigation found that he falsified work logs and went to the gym instead of work.

Everett joined the school district in July 2019 and resigned at the end of November. He could not be reached for comment on Thursday, when the Bradenton Herald obtained the district’s internal investigation through a public records request.

“Mr. Everett acknowledged he was taking his scheduled break and taking additional time to work out when he should have been performing his job duties, whereby misappropriating time from the District,” the investigation states.

“As a Security Officer for the District, Mr. Everett is given much autonomy and has access to all District facilities,” it continues. “A great deal of trust is placed in these employees and they must be held to the highest of ethical standards.”

The issue came to light in March, when Everett was found in the weight room at Manatee Technical College’s East Campus, according to the investigation.

Jay Romine, director of the Law Enforcement Academy, reportedly told Everett that MTC’s gym was only for students and law enforcement — plus, it was closed.

District leaders then informed Everett he could instead use a gym at the Matzke Support Complex, located about 10 miles away. He was allowed to use that gym during breaks and outside of work hours.

Had he not returned seven months later, his work logs may have gone unnoticed. The academy director again found Everett at the gym in October, and the director again notified Pat Bartholomew, the director of safety and security for Manatee schools.

The safety director reviewed Everett’s work logs and access card, along with the video surveillance system at MTC, according to the investigation.

“Mr. Bartholomew found several instances where Mr. Everett entered the MTC East law enforcement building carrying a gym bag and was seen entering the weight room,” it reads. “His Security log sheets showed him to be on patrol, however he would remain in the weight room for approximately one hour on each occasion and this did not coincide with his break time.”

Everett was among several security officers who patrolled the district during off hours and holidays. The review questioned five entries in Everett’s file:

He entered MTC’s law enforcement building at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 7. Work logs show he was at MTC East conducting surveillance.

He entered the building at 9:28 p.m. on Oct. 10. Work logs show he was at MTC East on patrol.

He entered the building at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 11. Work logs show he was at Haile Middle School and Lakewood Ranch High School for patrol and other job duties.

He entered the building at 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 14. Work logs show he was at Lakewood Ranch High and MTC East for patrol and surveillance.

He entered the building at 3:46 a.m. on Oct. 21. Work logs show he was at MTC East for “drive around” duties.

“The times he is inside the MTC East building do not coincide with Mr. Everett’s break times on these dates,” the investigation continues. “He also documents taking a separate break during his shift.”

In the ensuing interview with Troy Nelson, the district investigator, Everett said an MTC employee gave him permission to start using the gym again. The employee has since denied that claim, Nelson said in his report.

“Despite the permission to use the gym, Mr. Everett is falsifying his Security logs to appear as if he is on patrol and is actually working out during this time,” the investigator concluded.

Nelson finalized his report on Nov. 4 and the district’s Discipline Review Committee met six days later. The committee suggested that Everett be fired, according to public records.

Everett then emailed his resignation to a district official in late November. The departure, listed as a “resignation in lieu of termination,” was approved by the school board last week.