‘We are all devastated.’ Manatee school district mourns passing of longtime educator

Shirin Gibson, a longtime educator and leader in the School District of Manatee County, has died at the age of 47.

The district announced her passing on Tuesday afternoon, paying respect to the woman who dedicated more than 20 years of her life to local schools. The announcement did not specify the cause of Gibson’s death.

“We are all devastated by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with Shirin’s husband, Billy Gibson, her family and all who knew and loved her,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said in a prepared statement.

Gibson, the executive director of curriculum and professional learning, joined the school district in 1996 as a teacher’s aide. She started at Daughtrey Elementary School and spent the next 24 years learning and climbing the district ranks.

According to the district announcement, Gibson worked as:

To honor Gibson’s life and her passion for learning, the superintendent is now working with the Manatee Education Foundation to raise money for a paraprofessional scholarship.

Interested donors can send a check to the Manatee Education Foundation, 1023 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 215 in Bradenton, with attention to the “Dr. Shirin Gibson Paraprofessional Scholarship Fund.”

According to Tuesday’s announcement, donations can also be made on the foundation’s website, mefinfo.org.

“Shirin was a consummate professional whose joyful demeanor and passion for education brightened the lives of countless students, parents, co-workers and friends,” Saunders said. “We all grieve her loss and will strive to live up to her legacy of impeccable standards and kindness.”

