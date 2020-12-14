Bradenton Herald Logo
Kids in Manatee County can eat free during the holiday break. Here’s how to sign up

Manatee

Time is running out to register for free meals through the School District of Manatee County.

The district is passing out meals to anyone 18 or younger during the holiday break, scheduled from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, but parents and guardians have to sign up by Thursday. To register, visit www.manateeschools.net/curbsidemeal.

“This service is not based on income status, and all children who are 18 and younger will be able to participate,” the district said in a news release.

Nine schools will host walk-up and drive-thru meal distributions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Children will receive enough meals — including breakfast, lunch and dinner — to last a week.

The nine distribution sites are:

As a precaution against COVID-19, meals will be pre-packaged and district employees will wear masks and gloves.

“Parent/guardians can simply drive-up to receive the meals at the curbside,” the release states. “They do not need to get out of the car. Walk-ups are welcome as well. These meals will contain frozen and refrigerated items.”

The local meal program is made possible by reimbursements from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In its release, the district said it was able to provide free meals without using money from its general fund.

“This program is designed to ensure that children have access to nutrition during the time when school breakfasts and lunches are not available and to help ensure that their students have a healthy body and mind for the remainder of the school year.”

Giuseppe Sabella
