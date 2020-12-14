Two students linked to ‘Pornhub’ incident at Lakewood Ranch charter school

Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch has taken “disciplinary action” against two students who exposed their classmates to pornography, according to a recent investigation.

The public charter school began its investigation on Nov. 12. Tropical Storm Eta was passing, local schools were closed and the eighth-grade students were preparing for an online class.

It was approaching 11:30 a.m. when students began to share their surprise and confusion in a program called Google Classroom.

“That’s messed up,” one student wrote.

“My eyes are burning and I’m going to have really bad nightmares,” another student followed.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students usually start in Google Classroom to check for announcements and assignments. Then, the students click a link to join Google Meet and watch a live broadcast of their teacher’s lesson.

At first, the school thought students were sent to an adult website after clicking the link within Google Classroom. However, according to the investigation, most students actually clicked the link and joined the class like any other day.

“A handful of kids did not see the link and tried to enter the Google Meet another way,” school spokeswoman Marisa Preuss said in a follow-up email.

Instead of clicking the link within Google Classroom, about half a dozen students opened a new tab, went directly to Google Meet and entered the classroom code.

The issue, Preuss said, is that someone created a new meeting using the same code.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

While the code worked for students who first clicked the link, the same was not true for students who bypassed the link and entered the code directly into Google Meet, according to a report filed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

“This brought them to a separate Google Meet meeting where an unknown individual was streaming a video from ‘Pornhub’ of a male and female engaging in sexual activity,” the report states, naming the adult website.

The school filed a report with the sheriff’s office on Nov. 17. Detectives found no criminal wrongdoing and were expected to close the case, according to a statement from Randy Warren, the department spokesman.

Preuss, the chief communication officer for Imagine Schools, said the local campus found two students responsible for creating the identical meeting code.

School officials notified the students’ parents and took “appropriate disciplinary action.”

“To protect the students’ privacy, I cannot share more details about what disciplinary action was taken, but it was in accordance with school and district guidelines,” she said in a prepared statement.

“More importantly, the school’s IT team has addressed the issue and taken appropriate steps to try and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she continued.

Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch uses a program called GoGuardian to block porn and other explicit content on school-issued devices. Part of the school’s investigation focused on how students were able to access the spoof meeting last month.

As it turns out, six or seven students were using personal devices when they accidentally viewed the stream.

“These are unprecedented times, and schools all across the globe are having to adapt to online learning and the security implications that come along with it,” Preuss concluded.