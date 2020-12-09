Manatee School Board agrees to $525,000 in lawsuit related to troubled software project

The School Board of Manatee County has agreed to pay $525,000 and resolve a lawsuit with Ciber Global LLC, a key player in the district’s troubled ERP project.

The ERP software, or enterprise resource planning system, was prepared under then-Superintendent Diana Greene between 2015 and 2018. School board members — including Karen Carpenter, John Colon, Robert Gause, Charlie Kennedy and Dave Miner — were told in 2016 that new software would modernize the district for less than $10 million.

It was supposed to streamline every corner of their business operations, including payroll, human resources, benefits and purchasing. The system had a ripple effect when it launched with countless errors on July 1, 2018, the same day that Greene became superintendent of Duval County schools.

Her successor, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, hired a consultant who noted serious problems with the system, along with the “enormous expenditure of District funds.”

According to a document later obtained by the Bradenton Herald, the project cost nearly tripled from less than $10 million to more than $27 million when labor, travel and other expenses were taken into account. The analysis included both paid and unpaid invoices as of June 30, 2018.

District spokesman Mike Barber acknowledged a request for up-to-date figures on Wednesday morning. A response was not made available by the afternoon.

Much of the cost increase resulted from additions to the project, including a decision to include Manatee Technical College in the software overhaul. There were also problems with the slow decision-making, understaffing and poor planning at the district level, according to a past investigation by the Bradenton Herald.

Problems continued well beyond the software’s launch date. In January, the district’s independent Audit Committee reviewed a critical finding: Manatee’s new ERP software was making it hard to complete vital accounting work.

The fallout has led to finger-pointing between the district and Ciber Global LLC, the main company hired to work alongside district staff and start the ERP system. The company filed a lawsuit in September 2019, demanding $779,000 in unpaid invoices.

District leaders and reports have accused Ciber of not completing its work. In turn, as part of its lawsuit against the School Board, Ciber asked the district to acknowledge that its limited staff and slow decision-making had a negative impact on the project.

Neither side will have to admit wrongdoing after Tuesday’s decision by the School Board. Ciber and the board agreed to a reduced invoice of $525,000 during mediation last October, and the board approved the resolution during this week’s meeting.

“By entering into this Agreement the parties seek to avoid the risk, expense, and disruption associated with protracted litigation relating to the dispute,” the resolution states.

“This Agreement shall not be construed as an admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of Ciber or the District and their respective agents, employees, or representatives,” it continues.

The resolution also includes a section on “non-disparagement,” bringing their public dispute to an end.

“All parties agree to not make negative, critical or disparaging comments about the other,” it states.