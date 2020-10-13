COVID-19 shut down elementary playgrounds in Manatee County. That’s about to change

Elementary students have spent the year smiling under masks and working behind plastic barriers in Manatee County. At a formative time in their lives, COVID-19 stripped the children of birthday parties, hands-on activities and parent visits at school.

Hollie Wollard said her son, a first-grader at Palma Sola Elementary, was looking forward to 20 minutes of normalcy on the playground but that, too, was taken away by the pandemic. Local students still had recess but the slides, swing sets and other playground favorites were closed district-wide, taunting them just feet away from the open fields they had instead.

Wollard said it was one safety measure that went too far, so she started an online petition — “Let the children play at recess!” — and delivered nearly 300 signatures to the school board on Sep. 22.

“He came home very sad and upset the first day of school because recess consisted of playing with a tree and some grass,” Wollard said during public comment. “They weren’t allowed to do anything.”

Unbeknownst to her, the School District of Manatee County had formed a committee to safely reopen playground equipment. With about half a dozen guidelines, the district reopened playgrounds to students in pre-K through second grade last week, and playgrounds will open to students in grades three through five on Oct. 20.

The plan gave families a chance to opt out of the new playground access by contacting their homeroom teacher, but it was doubtful that Wollard would take advantage of that option.

In a follow-up interview, Wollard shared concerns about the psychological impact of COVID-19, and she said that playgrounds offered vital relief during the seven-hour school day.

“School is where we learn to communicate with others and bond with friends,” she said. “The social distancing aspect of it, staying six feet apart, wearing a mask all day and not seeing expressions, I just feel there might be some ramifications.”

The district committee included Shirin Gibson, the executive director of curriculum and professional learning; along with Mike Rio and Annette Codelia, the executive directors of elementary education.

With input from educators, parents and district administrators, they decided on five core guidelines:

One class at a time on the playground equipment.

Stagger the use of playground equipment.

Masks are not required if social distancing can be maintained.

Students should wash their hands before and after the equipment is used.

Give an opt-out option to families.

Genelle Yost, the deputy superintendent of instructional services, said she was happy that playgrounds were reopening to Manatee County’s young learners.

“Recess is an important part of the school day for an elementary-aged student, so we are excited that they will have expanded opportunities to play and exercise,” she said in a prepared statement.