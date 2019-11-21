Lakewood Ranch High School adding extra security following social media threat

Extra security measures will be in place at Lakewood Ranch High School on Friday after administration became aware of an alleged threat to the school that was posted on social media.

An email and recorded phone call sent to parents on Thursday night from Principal Dustin Dahlquist outlined steps that the school is taking to respond to the incident.

“Our School Resource Officer, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, (School District of Manatee County) security officials, and the school administration are working closely together in pursuit of the facts involving this alleged threat,” Dahlquist said in the message.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Manatee County will provide increased security to the school’s campus on Friday.

“As always, please remind your students that anyone who makes a threat against a school, even in jest, is subject to extremely serious criminal and school district consequences,” Dahlquist said.

Threats of violence over social media have resulted in increased security measures and student discipline and arrests at several Manatee County schools in recent months.