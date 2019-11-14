Manatee announces principal and assistant principal of the year

Marla Massi-Blackmore

The School District of Manatee County has announced its principal and assistant principal of the year.

Marla Massi-Blackmore, a district employee since 1992, is the head of Tillman Elementary School and the principal of the year. Samantha Webb, a district employee since 2010, is a leader at Samoset Elementary School and this year’s top assistant principal, according to Thursday’s news release from the school district.

Before she arrived at Tillman’s campus, Massi-Blackmore worked as the principal at Blackburn Elementary School and the turnaround principal at Daughtrey Elementary School.

Webb previously worked as an assistant principal at Braden River Elementary School, according to the news release.

School leaders across the state were recognized, and both Massi-Blackmore and Webb are now eligible for a state-level award from the Florida Department of Education.

Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner, will announce Florida’s principal and assistant principal of the year between February and March.

“The program honors leaders who have spearheaded initiatives to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments and establish partnerships with parents and community members,” the release states.