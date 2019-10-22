Activist Rodney Jones refuses to be quiet at Manatee school board meeting. He is arrested

Rodney Jones, former president of the Manatee NAACP, left the Manatee County School Board meeting in handcuffs on Tuesday evening.

Bridget Mendel, a school board candidate and critic of Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, was speaking on an item about attorney fees when a shouting match started between district officials and audience members.

“We strongly urge that you do not approve any additional funding for the legal defense of this superintendent, but rather you accept her resignation as soon as possible,” Mendel said.

The school district’s attorney, Mitchell Teitelbaum, quickly objected to her comment, prompting outcry among guests.

“Are you all going to let that slide?” Jones said, addressing the school board. “I mean that’s violating public comment.”

Jones has continually criticized the school board for what he and others see as restrictive public comment guidelines, including a provision that prohibits attacks on “individual school system employees or board members.”

“Mr. Jones, you know the protocol and you know the consequence,” board Chairman Dave Miner said on Tuesday evening.

“I haven’t seen the consequence yet,” Jones responded, sitting next to his daughter in the front row.

Several officers with the Bradenton Police Department then approached Jones, who remained seated. The officers cited Jones for disturbing a a school assembly before lifting him up, escorting him outside of the board chambers and handcuffing him.

This is a developing story