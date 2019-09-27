Judge makes ruling in charter termination case between Lincoln and Manatee schools

Former Lincoln leader Hundley gets emotional on the stand Former principal and CEO of Lincoln Memorial Academy got emotional during his testimony August 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former principal and CEO of Lincoln Memorial Academy got emotional during his testimony August 28, 2019.

An administrative law judge ruled in favor of the School District of Manatee County in its decision to terminate Lincoln Memorial Academy’s charter.

The determination comes about a month after a four-day hearing in which the school district argued that mismanagement and defiance are what led them to end the charter school agreement.

Over the course of the hearing, district lawyers were able to prove that the district acted in “good cause” to protect students from “immediate and serious danger to ... health, safety and/or welfare,” Robert Cohen, chief judge for the Division of Administrative Hearings wrote.

Cohen denied Lincoln’s appeal to keep the charter school contract and upheld the termination.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Bradenton.com for updates.