Citing safety concerns, school district adds security checks for public meetings 

Citing safety concerns, the School District of Manatee County began performing security checks on those entering public meetings on Tuesday.

Citing safety concerns, the School District of Manatee County began performing security checks on those entering public meetings on Tuesday.

The new safety precaution comes after a series of public meetings that were filled with controversy over the school district’s takeover of Lincoln Memorial Academy, a charter school in Palmetto.

Bradenton Police Department officers were positioned at the front of the school district building checking bags and searching guests with metal detector wands before a school board workshop meeting.

Bradenton Police Department officers performed security checks on members of the public entering the School District of Manatee County on Tuesday. Giueseppe Sabella

A sign taped to the front door read: “No firearms permitted unless authorized by state law.”

School district spokesman Michael Barber said that a meeting with Bradenton police raised safety concerns for the district and the school board.

More information about the new precautionary measures will be released before the start of a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. The subject of the hearing is district’s Student Progression Plan and changes to school board policy.

It will be followed by a regular meeting of the school board.

Barber said it is yet to be determined if the security measures will remain in place beyond Tuesday’s meetings.