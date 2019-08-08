School starts Monday. These weekend events feature free supplies as well as entertainment

Parents’ happy day? First day of school! Palma Sola Elementary School on the first day back for 2018-19. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palma Sola Elementary School on the first day back for 2018-19.

Free supplies, food and activities are the highlight of back-to-school events taking place throughout the weekend, before the start of school on Monday.

The Bradenton Police Department is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at 1300 16th Ave. W. The Back to School Community Bash is co-sponsored by the Bradenton Blue Foundation, City Life Church, Passion Church and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Come meet our officers, touch a truck, enjoy FREE food and giveaways (while supplies last),” the department said on its Facebook page.

Two events are scheduled for Saturday, starting with the Back to School Bash at Southside Baptist Church, 1604 17th St. W., from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Hosted by Downtown Ministries, the event includes breakfast, activities and back-to-school necessities, including backpacks, clothing and other supplies.

The Palmetto Youth Center will host a Back-to-School Summer Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 501 17th St. W. The event features food, entertainment and a school supply giveaway, according to the flier, which lists a dozen sponsors.

A fourth event is scheduled for Sunday at MCR Health Headquarters, 700 Eighth Ave. W. in Palmetto. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization will give out 300 backpacks filled with school supplies, according to a news release.

Children can also take advantage of free haircuts, books, dental and vision screenings, drinks, music, face painting and other entertainment.