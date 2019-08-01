Feds open investigation of Lincoln Memorial Academy charter school, former officials

‘Serious issues’ at Lincoln Memorial to be dealt with aggressively The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley.

The U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General has opened an investigation of possible fraud, bribery and other crimes connected to the Lincoln Memorial Academy charter school and former principal Eddie Hundley.

In a letter to the Manatee County School District, dated July 30, a DOE investigator requested the district provide financial and other records connected to the school, Hundley and Cornelle Maxfield, the school’s chief financial officer.

Hundley declined to comment on Thursday morning, citing the recommendation of an attorney.

The school district responded with a brief statement saying the notice was received. “The School District of Manatee County will cooperate fully with the federal government and their investigation.”

The school district last week resumed control of the school and removed Hundley as principal. District officials vowed to keep operating the school as a charter school.

The move came after the district and the Florida Department of Education raised concerns about the school’s finances and leadership.

This is a developing story.