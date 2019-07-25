School district names former Lincoln principal to lead charter school

‘Serious issues’ at Lincoln Memorial to be dealt with aggressively The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley.

Ronnie King, a former principal at Lincoln Memorial Middle School, has been named the interim principal at Lincoln Memorial Academy.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and other school district officials introduced King, who headed Lincoln before it became a charter school in 2018, to staff members at a meeting Thursday.

The naming of King to the post comes two days after the school board voted to take over the school because of concerns over its finances and leadership under former principal Eddie Hundley and the school’s former governing board.

“Mr. King’s prior experience as principal at Lincoln will be an asset as we assist the school in achieving financial solvency,” Saunders said in a statement issued by the district. “Our foremost goal right now is to make sure the school is fully prepared to welcome students back on August 12 so that it can continue to carry out its mission of teaching academics alongside life preparation. We are grateful for Mr. King’s willingness to serve in this interim capacity during this time of transition.”

King served as principal at Lincoln Middle School from 2012 to 2014l He has also served in Manatee County as an assistant principal at Harllee Middle School (2014-2017) and as principal at Oneco Elementary (2017-2019). Prior to joining the Manatee district in 2012, King was an assistant principal at Buchanan Middle School in Hillsborough County.

